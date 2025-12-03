Mayo Jr. scores 22, Sykes hits buzzer beater to lift Southern Illinois over High Point, 86-84

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Damien Mayo Jr. led Southern Illinois with 22 points and Davion Sykes scored the game-winning…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Damien Mayo Jr. led Southern Illinois with 22 points and Davion Sykes scored the game-winning layup with one second remaining as the Salukis beat High Point 86-84 on Wednesday night.

Mayo also added five rebounds and three steals for the Salukis (5-4). Drew Steffe scored 18 points and added seven assists. Prince Aligbe finished with 10 points.

The Panthers (7-2) were led by Terry Anderson, who posted 21 points and 10 rebounds. Rob Martin added 20 points for High Point. Conrad Martinez also had 11 points.

Mayo led Southern Illinois with 22 points in the second half. Southern Illinois outscored High Point by 14 points over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

