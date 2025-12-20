Mayes leads Abilene Christian against Buffalo after 24-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (2-8) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-4) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Buffalo…

Buffalo Bulls (2-8) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-4)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Buffalo after Meredith Mayes scored 24 points in Abilene Christian’s 60-48 win over the Montana Lady Griz.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in home games. Abilene Christian is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Bulls are 0-4 on the road. Buffalo is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 21.6 turnovers per game.

Abilene Christian averages 74.4 points, 9.6 more per game than the 64.8 Buffalo gives up. Buffalo’s 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Abilene Christian has given up to its opponents (41.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Wildcats. Mayes is averaging 15.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Paula Lopez is averaging 12 points for the Bulls. Meg Lucas is averaging 9.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

