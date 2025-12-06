May scores 18, UNC Wilmington defeats Louisiana 70-63 for 8th straight victory

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Christian May had 18 points in UNC Wilmington’s 70-63 victory over Louisiana on Saturday, upping the…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Christian May had 18 points in UNC Wilmington’s 70-63 victory over Louisiana on Saturday, upping the Seahawks’ win streak to eight.

May also had seven rebounds for the Seahawks (9-1). Madison Durr added 14 points and Nolan Hodge scored 11.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (1-9) were led by Jaxon Olvera with 21 points and four assists. Dorian Finister added 16 as Louisiana’s losing streak reach eight.

UNC Wilmington took a 26-18 lead in the first half with a 10-0 run. Led by 11 first-half points from Hodge, UNC Wilmington carried a 39-38 lead into the break. May’s 3-pointer with 10:49 left in the second half gave UNC Wilmington the lead for good at 57-54.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

