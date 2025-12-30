Matthews leads Nicholls against UT Rio Grande Valley

Nicholls Colonels (6-4, 2-1 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-7, 2-1 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST…

Nicholls Colonels (6-4, 2-1 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-7, 2-1 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Jasmine Matthews scored 31 points in Nicholls’ 63-57 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Vaqueros have gone 3-2 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is fifth in the Southland scoring 67.6 points while shooting 38.0% from the field.

The Colonels are 2-1 against Southland opponents. Nicholls averages 68.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 38.5% Nicholls allows to opponents. Nicholls averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalayah Ingram is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Vaqueros. Chazlyn Dettor is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

Matthews is averaging 12.6 points for the Colonels. Jesslynn Jalomo is averaging 11.2 points.

