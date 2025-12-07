Mast’s 20 points extends nation’s longest win streak to 13 with 71-50 victory over Creighton

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rienk Mast scored 20 points, Sam Hoiberg scored 15 and Nebraska beat Creighton 71-50 on Sunday…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rienk Mast scored 20 points, Sam Hoiberg scored 15 and Nebraska beat Creighton 71-50 on Sunday to remain perfect on the season.

Pryce Sandfort added 13 points in a game that saw the 9-0 Cornhuskers build a 15-2 lead in the game’s first seven minutes.

Creighton (5-4) reserve Austin Swartz was the lone Bluejay in double figures with 16 points. Josh Dix and Nik Graves were Creighton’s highest-scoring starters with nine points each.

The Bluejays made just 31% (16 of 52) of their shots to 44% (24 of 55) for Nebraska.

Creighton reduced its deficit to 20-14 after Graves made two foul shots with 4:56 left before halftime. But Jamarques Lawrence, Mast and Hoiberg all made 3s, Hoiberg added a layup and the lead stood at 31-17.

After a 33-19 lead at intermission, Nebraska continued its run with a 9-3 start to the second half and reached its first 20-plus point lead of the game at 42-22. Mast’s layup with 4:17 remaining kept Nebraska up by at least 20 the rest of the way.

The Huskers’ 9-0 start marks their best start since opening the 1977-78 season with a 10-0 mark, and just the third time the Huskers have won eight-or-more games to start a season.

Nebraska also extended the nation’s longest win streak to 13 games.

Up next

Creighton travels to face Kansas State on Saturday.

Nebraska starts Big Ten play on Wednesday when it hosts Wisconsin.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.