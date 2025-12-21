Massey leads Western Illinois against SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5, 0-1 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-8, 0-1 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5, 0-1 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-8, 0-1 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays SIU-Edwardsville after Antwaun Massey scored 33 points in Western Illinois’ 92-76 loss to the Lindenwood Lions.

The Leathernecks are 3-2 in home games. Western Illinois is fifth in the OVC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Karyiek Dixon averaging 2.8.

The Cougars are 0-1 in conference games. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fourth in the OVC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Jo Valrie averaging 5.6.

Western Illinois’ average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville averages 77.8 points per game, 1.9 more than the 75.9 Western Illinois allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is averaging 8.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Lucas Lorenzen is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Valrie is averaging 6.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Ring Malith is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.