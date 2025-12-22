Massey leads Western Illinois against SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5, 0-1 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-8, 0-1 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5, 0-1 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-8, 0-1 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on SIU-Edwardsville after Antwaun Massey scored 33 points in Western Illinois’ 92-76 loss to the Lindenwood Lions.

The Leathernecks are 3-2 in home games. Western Illinois ranks ninth in the OVC with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Francis Okwuosah averaging 4.1.

The Cougars are 0-1 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville ranks second in the OVC shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

Western Illinois’ average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville averages 77.8 points per game, 1.9 more than the 75.9 Western Illinois allows to opponents.

The Leathernecks and Cougars face off Monday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Kvamme is averaging 4.6 points for the Leathernecks. Lucas Lorenzen is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jack Campion is averaging 7.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Ring Malith is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

