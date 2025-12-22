Mason scores 16, Temple takes down Princeton 65-61

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Mason scored 16 points as Temple beat Princeton 65-61 on Monday night. Mason went 7 of…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Mason scored 16 points as Temple beat Princeton 65-61 on Monday night.

Mason went 7 of 16 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Owls (8-5). Aiden Tobiason scored 12 points and Babatunde Durodola finished with 11.

Malik Abdullahi finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Tigers (3-11). Princeton also got 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Jackson Hicke. Jack Stanton had 10 points. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Tigers.

Mason scored seven points in the first half but Temple trailed 35-33 at the break. Temple used a 10-0 run to erase a four-point deficit and take the lead at 43-37 with 14:36 remaining in the half. Mason scored nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.