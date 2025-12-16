Mason Bendinger scores 19, South Carolina Upstate takes down South Carolina State 78-72

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Mason Bendinger scored 19 points as South Carolina Upstate beat South Carolina State 78-72 on Tuesday.…

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Mason Bendinger scored 19 points as South Carolina Upstate beat South Carolina State 78-72 on Tuesday.

Bendinger shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 8 from the line for the Spartans (7-6). Tyler Smith added 14 points and three steals. Carmelo Adkins finished with 13 points coming off the bench.

The Bulldogs (0-12) were led in scoring by Obie Bronston Jr. and Jayden Johnson, who both finished with 16 points. Chris Parker had 15 points and seven rebounds. The Bulldogs extended their losing streak to 12 in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

