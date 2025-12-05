Martin’s 21 lead High Point over NJIT 89-72

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Rob Martin’s 21 points helped High Point defeat NJIT 89-72 on Friday. Martin went 8…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Rob Martin’s 21 points helped High Point defeat NJIT 89-72 on Friday.

Martin went 8 of 12 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Panthers (8-2). Terry Anderson scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Cam’Ron Fletcher went 5 of 17 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Highlanders (3-7) were led in scoring by Ari Fulton, who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals. David Bolden added 15 points and six assists for NJIT. The loss is the sixth straight for the Highlanders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

