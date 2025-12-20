Live Radio
Martin’s 20 lead Mercyhurst over Binghamton 82-61

The Associated Press

December 20, 2025, 4:40 PM

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Qadir Martin scored 20 points as Mercyhurst beat Binghamton 82-61 on Saturday.

Martin added 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Lakers (5-8). Kaden Fuhrmann shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Mykolas Ivanauskas finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Jeremiah Quigley led the way for the Bearcats (3-10) with 24 points and four assists. Binghamton also got 17 points and nine rebounds from Wes Peterson, and Bryson Wilson had six points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

