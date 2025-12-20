Martin’s 20 lead Mercyhurst over Binghamton 82-61

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Qadir Martin scored 20 points as Mercyhurst beat Binghamton 82-61 on Saturday. Martin added 10 rebounds…

Martin added 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Lakers (5-8). Kaden Fuhrmann shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Mykolas Ivanauskas finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Jeremiah Quigley led the way for the Bearcats (3-10) with 24 points and four assists. Binghamton also got 17 points and nine rebounds from Wes Peterson, and Bryson Wilson had six points and six rebounds.

