Martinez leads San Diego State against Pacific after 24-point game

Pacific Tigers (4-4) at San Diego State Aztecs (4-3) San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State…

Pacific Tigers (4-4) at San Diego State Aztecs (4-3)

San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts Pacific after Natalia Martinez scored 24 points in San Diego State’s 83-67 loss to the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Aztecs have gone 3-1 at home. San Diego State has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers have gone 0-1 away from home. Pacific is eighth in the WCC scoring 62.8 points per game and is shooting 39.9%.

San Diego State scores 69.9 points, 6.8 more per game than the 63.1 Pacific allows. Pacific averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game San Diego State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 25.6% from beyond the arc. Naomi Panganiban is shooting 35.4% and averaging 11.0 points.

Winner Bartholomew is shooting 46.2% and averaging 12.9 points for the Tigers. Sydney Ward is averaging 10.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.