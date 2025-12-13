Martinelli scores 22, Chris Collins gets 200th win with Northwestern in 93-53 win over Jackson State

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored 22 points and grabbed five rebounds as Northwestern took down Jackson State, 93-53…

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored 22 points and grabbed five rebounds as Northwestern took down Jackson State, 93-53 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (6-4, 0-2 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak and Chris Collins earned his 200th career victory as Northwestern’s head coach.

Martinelli’s layup 44 seconds into the contest gave Northwestern the lead, and they would not trail the rest of the way. They carried a 41-24 advantage into halftime on the way to a comfortable victory.

Angelo Ciaravino scored 13 points (5-for-6 shooting) and had five rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes. Arrinten Page added 12 points (4-of-6) and hauled in seven rebounds.

The Tigers (1-9) were led by Daeshun Ruffin’s 20 points. Dorian McMillian added nine points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Northwestern was dominant on the glass, grabbing 45 total rebounds to Jackson State’s 29. They also scored 34 points in the paint and 19 points off fast breaks. The Wildcats shot 50% from the field and held JSU to 29%.

Collins is the second coach in school history to reach the 200-win mark, joining Dutch Lonborg (234 wins).

Up next

Jackson State faces Hampton in Atlanta on Thursday in the Chris Paul HBCU Classic.

Northwestern hosts Valparaiso on Tuesday.

