Marshall visits Eastern Kentucky after Vaz’s 24-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (8-3) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-2)

Lexington, Kentucky; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts Marshall after Joseana Vaz scored 24 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 87-83 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Colonels have gone 5-1 at home. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Vaz averaging 6.0.

The Thundering Herd are 1-2 on the road. Marshall ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Blessing King averaging 4.6.

Eastern Kentucky makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Marshall has allowed to its opponents (36.0%). Marshall averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Eastern Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Freihofer averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Vaz is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.0 points.

Peyton Ilderton is averaging 7.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Thundering Herd. Timaya Lewis-Eutsey is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.