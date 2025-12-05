Marshall puts home win streak on the line against Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (4-5) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-3) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall…

Kent State Golden Flashes (4-5) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-3)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts Kent State trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Thundering Herd are 4-1 on their home court. Marshall ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 14.0 assists per game led by Timaya Lewis-Eutsey averaging 2.8.

The Golden Flashes are 1-4 on the road. Kent State ranks fifth in the MAC with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Riley Rismiller averaging 7.0.

Marshall scores 68.4 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 68.6 Kent State gives up. Kent State scores 9.8 more points per game (64.9) than Marshall gives up to opponents (55.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis-Eutsey is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Olivia Olson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Mya Babbitt is shooting 34.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Golden Flashes. Janae Tyler is averaging 9.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

