Marshall defeats Western Kentucky 77-61

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jalen Speer had 24 points in Marshall’s 77-61 victory over Western Kentucky on Wednesday night.

Speer added five assists for the Thundering Herd (6-4). Matt Van Komen scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to go with five blocks. Noah Otshudi finished with 12 points and seven assists. Landen Joseph had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Ryan Myers led the way for the Hilltoppers (6-3) with 11 points. Teagan Moore and LJ Hackman added nine points apiece.

Marshall took the lead for good with 30 seconds remaining in the first half. The score was 29-28 at halftime, with Speer racking up 11 points. Marshall extended its lead to 64-43 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run.

