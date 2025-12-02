Marquez leads UNC Asheville against South Carolina State after 20-point outing

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (2-6) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-5) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (2-6) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-5)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts South Carolina State after Aileen Marquez scored 20 points in UNC Asheville’s 74-67 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 on their home court. UNC Asheville is third in the Big South in team defense, giving up 60.9 points while holding opponents to 36.3% shooting.

The Lady Bulldogs have gone 0-3 away from home. South Carolina State is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UNC Asheville averages 61.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 66.0 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 36.3% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquez is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.7 points and 1.7 steals. Nia Green is shooting 43.4% and averaging 10.0 points.

Shaunice Reed is averaging 11.1 points and two steals for the Lady Bulldogs. Lemyiah Harris is averaging 10.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.