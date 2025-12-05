Marquette visits Wisconsin following James’ 21-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (5-4) at Wisconsin Badgers (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette…

Marquette Golden Eagles (5-4) at Wisconsin Badgers (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette plays Wisconsin after Nigel James Jr. scored 21 points in Marquette’s 75-72 overtime victory over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Badgers have gone 5-0 in home games. Wisconsin has a 6-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Eagles play their first true road game after going 5-4 to begin the season. Marquette ranks ninth in the Big East giving up 74.2 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Wisconsin averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is shooting 49.2% and averaging 20.9 points for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Ben Gold is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 9.8 points and 7.8 rebounds. Chase Ross is averaging 20.3 points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.