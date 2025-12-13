Marquette takes on Le Moyne after Forbes’ 26-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-7) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-3, 2-0 Big East) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette…

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-7) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-3, 2-0 Big East)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Le Moyne after Skylar Forbes scored 26 points in Marquette’s 80-55 victory against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Golden Eagles are 4-0 on their home court. Marquette averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Dolphins are 1-5 on the road. Le Moyne is eighth in the NEC giving up 77.0 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

Marquette averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne’s 35.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (37.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Forbes is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Lee Volker is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Eli Clark is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Dolphins. Ashley Buragas is averaging 8.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

