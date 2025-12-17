Marquette hosts Halaifonua and Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (7-3) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-6) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4.5; over/under…

Georgetown Hoyas (7-3) at Marquette Golden Eagles (5-6)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces Marquette after Julius Halaifonua scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 76-68 overtime win over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Golden Eagles are 5-2 on their home court. Marquette ranks third in the Big East with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Royce Parham averaging 2.2.

The Hoyas have gone 1-1 away from home. Georgetown scores 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Marquette is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Georgetown allows to opponents. Georgetown has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gold averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Chase Ross is shooting 46.8% and averaging 19.0 points over the past 10 games.

KJ Lewis is averaging 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Hoyas. Malik Mack is averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

