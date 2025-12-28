Marquette faces St. John’s after Forbes’ 26-point performance

St. John’s Red Storm (11-3, 1-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (8-4, 2-1 Big East) Milwaukee; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

St. John’s Red Storm (11-3, 1-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (8-4, 2-1 Big East)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts St. John’s after Skylar Forbes scored 26 points in Marquette’s 86-43 win over the Truman State Bulldogs.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-0 at home. Marquette has a 3-3 record against teams over .500.

The Red Storm are 1-2 in Big East play. St. John’s ranks sixth in the Big East with 15.7 assists per game led by Shaulana Wagner averaging 5.4.

Marquette averages 72.8 points, 13.2 more per game than the 59.6 St. John’s allows. St. John’s has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Red Storm square off Monday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forbes is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Halley Vice is averaging 14.2 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brooke Moore is averaging 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Red Storm. Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

