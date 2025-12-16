Marquette faces No. 1 UConn following Vice’s 23-point performance

Marquette Golden Eagles (7-3, 2-0 Big East) at UConn Huskies (10-0, 2-0 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (7-3, 2-0 Big East) at UConn Huskies (10-0, 2-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette visits No. 1 UConn after Halley Vice scored 23 points in Marquette’s 89-42 win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Huskies have gone 4-0 in home games. UConn ranks eighth in college basketball allowing 51.8 points per game while holding opponents to 32.5% shooting.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-0 against Big East opponents. Marquette averages 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

UConn averages 89.8 points, 29.1 more per game than the 60.7 Marquette allows. Marquette averages 21.7 more points per game (73.5) than UConn gives up to opponents (51.8).

The Huskies and Golden Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azzi Fudd is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Sarah Strong is averaging 17.5 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 57.9%.

Skylar Forbes is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 15.8 points and 1.7 blocks. Vice is averaging 13.2 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

