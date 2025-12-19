Marquel Sutton scores 19 for LSU in 78-65 win over Southeastern Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Marquel Sutton scored 19 points and Michael Nwoko added 18 for LSU in a 78-65…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Marquel Sutton scored 19 points and Michael Nwoko added 18 for LSU in a 78-65 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Friday night.

Dedan Thomas Jr. and Max Mackinnon both added 14 points for the Tigers (10-1). Sutton shot 7 of 9 from the field and was 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. He added nine boards.

LSU had a 13-2 run early in the first half to jump ahead 23-6. At halftime, the Tigers led 50-36. Southeastern Louisiana (4-8, 1-2 Southland) strung together an 8-0 run of its own to come within nine, 61-52 with 10:05 to play. A jumper by Jalen Reese broke the scoring drought for LSU.

The Tigers shot 54% (25 of 46) from the field compared to the Lions 43% (24 of 56). LSU held the advantage from 3, 41% (9 of 22) to Southeastern Louisiana’s 24% (6 of 25).

The Lions were led in scoring by Peter Hemschemeier and Makhi Myles with 15 each. Jalen Forrest added 11.

Up next

LSU will host Prairie View A&M on Monday, Dec. 22.

Southeastern Louisiana will travel to play Incarnate Word on Monday, Dec. 22.

