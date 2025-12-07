Mark Few earns milestone 750th win as No. 11 Gonzaga routs North Florida 109-58

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored 24 points and No. 11 Gonzaga gave coach Mark Few his 750th career…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored 24 points and No. 11 Gonzaga gave coach Mark Few his 750th career victory, routing North Florida 109-58 on Sunday night.

Few is the second-fastest to 750, reaching the mark in 904 games. He trails only Adolph Rupp, the Kentucky icon who did it in 902 games. Few is in his 27th season as Gonzaga’s coach and has never missed an NCAA Tournament.

Tyon Grant-Foster added 19 points and Davis Fogle had 15 points for Gonzaga (9-1), which showed no sign of a letdown following a dominant win over No. 18 Kentucky on Friday. Scoring leader Graham Ike was nursing an ankle injury and did not play.

Trey Cady scored 14 points, and Kent Jackson 11 for North Florida (2-7).

Gonzaga shot 61% while holding the Ospreys to 33%. The Bulldogs had a 48-25 rebounding edge.

Gonzaga led 31-22 midway through the first half when Mario Saint-Supery scored seven consecutive points on two 3-pointers and a free throw. That ignited a 20-0 run.

North Florida was scoreless for more than six minutes, missing nine consecutive field goal attempts, as Gonzaga built a 51-22 lead.

NO. 12 ALABAMA 97, UTSA 55

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalil Bethea scored 21 points to lead Alabama past UTSA.

Labaron Philon Jr. had 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and London Jemison also scored 20 for the Crimson Tide (7-2).

Alabama opened the game on a 23-6 run and led by as many as 40. It held UTSA in the first half to six field goals and forced 11 turnovers, which were turned into 23 points.

Jamir Simpson led the Roadrunners (4-5) with 20 points, and Dorian Hayes chipped in 12 points.

Alabama played without second-leading scorer Aden Holloway and fellow starter Keitenn Bristow for the second straight game. Still, Alabama scored over 90 points for the seventh time this season and had five players score double-digits, including starting guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who played in his first game since Nov. 18. The Crimson Tide, the No. 6 scoring offense in the country, is 7-0 when scoring at least 90 points this season.

It was a dominant showing, but far from a perfect effort as the Crimson Tide shot far below its season averages, converting just 39% of field goals and 28% of 3-point attempts.

The loudest moment of the afternoon came in the closing minutes when walk-on Jacob Martin entered the game, and off a pick-and-roll play dunked the ball, sending fans at Coleman Coliseum into a frenzy.

NO. 16 NORTH CAROLINA 81, GEORGETOWN 61

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Wilson and Henry Veesar both collected double-doubles as North Carolina pulled away from visiting Georgetown in the second half to win.

Wilson tallied 20 points and 14 rebounds, while Veesar totaled 18 points and 15 boards for the Tar Heels (8-1). Derek Dixon and Luka Bogavac each added 14 points apiece for UNC.

KJ Lewis paced the Hoyas (6-3) with 17 points and Julius Halaifonua scored 14.

Sparked by a 3-pointer from Malik Mack, the Hoyas went on a 10-2 run in the game’s opening five minutes to grab an early five-point lead. The Tar Heels charged back though and led by seven points on a 3-pointer from Dixon just before intermission.

Georgetown trimmed its deficit to three on two occasions early in the second half, but the Tar Heels used a 12-2 run midway through the second half to open a 15-point lead. That scoring surge was capped off by Dixon, Veesar and Jarin Stevenson swishing 3-pointers in the span of less than 90 seconds.

NO. 19 TEXAS TECH 82, LSU 58

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Christian Anderson had 27 points, eight assists and five rebounds and Texas Tech handed LSU its first loss, blowing out the Tigers.

J.T. Toppin added 11 points and 15 rebounds while LeJuan Watts had 15 points and 10 boards for the Red Raiders (7-2) in front of a decidedly pro-Texas Tech crowd on a neutral court at Dickies Arena.

DJ Thomas Jr. scored 13 points and Mike Nwoko had 10 as the only players in double figures for the Tigers (8-1), who shot 26% in the first half and trailed 47-26 at the break in their first game against a ranked opponent.

Both of Texas Tech’s losses are to Top 25 teams, including a 30-point loss to No. 1 Purdue in the Bahamas two weeks ago.

Anderson and Jaylen Petty combined for all the points on a 10-2 run for a 33-13 lead with 8 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Petty was 3 of 4 on 3-pointers and scored 11 points.

Atwell helped the Red Raiders build a nine-point lead in the first four minutes with a pair of 3-pointers on either side of a bucket by Anderson, who scored 20 points before halftime.

Australian guard Max Mackinnon missed all nine shots and scored two points, the second time this season the Portland transfer has been limited to just a pair of free throws. The Tigers shot 33% and were just 4 of 24 from long range.

NO. 21 KANSAS 80, MISSOURI 60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Darryn Peterson scored 17 points in his return after a month lost to a hamstring injury, and Kansas used a 23-3 run spanning halftime to seize control against Missouri, before the Jayhawks rolled to a victory over their bitter rival.

The potential No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, Peterson had missed the past seven games with the nagging injury. He played 17 minutes in the first half but only six in the second, which Peterson spent much of on the bench getting worked on by the training staff.

Tre White led the Jayhawks (7-3) with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Flory Bidunga added 10 points and 11 boards.

Mark Mitchell had 21 points for the Tigers (8-2), who were still missing guard Jayden Stone to a hand injury. Jacob Crews scored 11.

Missouri has lost six of its last seven games in the Border War to the Jayhawks.

The latest showdown between ex-Big 12 rivals began before a sleepy crowd inside T-Mobile Center, where Jayhawks fans — with only a 30-minute trip from their campus in Lawrence — provided a big advantage in what was designated as a Kansas home game.

