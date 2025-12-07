Mark Few 2nd-fastest to 750 victories, No. 11 Gonzaga overwhelms North Florida 109-58

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored 24 points and No. 11 Gonzaga gave coach Mark Few his 750th career…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored 24 points and No. 11 Gonzaga gave coach Mark Few his 750th career victory, routing North Florida 109-58 on Sunday night.

Few is the second-fastest to 750, reaching the mark in 904 games. He trails only Adolph Rupp, the Kentucky icon who did it in 902 games. Few is in his 27th season as Gonzaga’s coach and has never missed an NCAA Tournament.

Tyon Grant-Foster added 19 points and Davis Fogle had 15 points for Gonzaga (9-1), which showed no sign of a letdown following a dominant win over No. 18 Kentucky on Friday. Scoring leader Graham Ike was nursing an ankle injury and did not play.

Trey Cady scored 14 points, and Kent Jackson 11 for North Florida (2-7).

Gonzaga shot 61% while holding the Ospreys to 33%. The Bulldogs had a 48-25 rebounding edge.

Gonzaga led 31-22 midway through the first half when Mario Saint-Supery scored seven consecutive points on two 3-pointers and a free throw. That ignited a 20-0 run.

North Florida was scoreless for more than six minutes, missing nine consecutive field goal attempts, as Gonzaga built a 51-22 lead.

Kamrin Oriol broke the drought for the Ospreys with a pair of late 3-pointers.

The visitors trailed 53-28 at halftime, after hitting just 33% of their shots and committing ten turnovers in the opening 20 minutes. Gonzaga shot 64% in the first half.

Gonzaga opened the second half with a 10-0 run for a 63-28 lead.

Up next

North Florida: At Dayton on Saturday.

Gonzaga: Plays UCLA in Seattle on Saturday.

