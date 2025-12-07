Live Radio
Marist wins 80-68 against Manhattan

The Associated Press

December 7, 2025, 4:38 PM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Lewis scored 22 points as Marist beat Manhattan 80-68 on Sunday.

Lewis added eight rebounds for the Red Foxes (6-2, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Rhyjon Blackwell scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Tarik Watson shot 6 of 12 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Jaden Winston led the Jaspers (4-6, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Devin Dinkins added 13 points and two steals for Manhattan. Marko Ljubicic had 12 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

