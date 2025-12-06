Marist visits Lafayette after Kiewiet’s 24-point game

Marist Red Foxes (2-6) at Lafayette Leopards (4-5) Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes on Marist…

Marist Red Foxes (2-6) at Lafayette Leopards (4-5)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes on Marist after Teresa Kiewiet scored 24 points in Lafayette’s 69-61 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Leopards are 1-1 on their home court. Lafayette ranks third in the Patriot with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kiewiet averaging 4.9.

The Red Foxes are 0-1 in road games. Marist allows 73.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.1 points per game.

Lafayette is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Marist allows to opponents. Marist’s 34.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Lafayette has given up to its opponents (38.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiewiet is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Leopards. Talia Zurinskas is averaging 12.2 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 37.9%.

Justine Henry is averaging 14 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 10 points and 5.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.