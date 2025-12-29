Marist plays Quinnipiac for conference showdown

Marist Red Foxes (8-3, 2-0 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-4, 2-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Marist Red Foxes (8-3, 2-0 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-4, 2-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Menard and Marist visit Amarri Monroe and Quinnipiac in MAAC action Monday.

The Bobcats are 5-1 in home games. Quinnipiac is the top team in the MAAC with 14.5 fast break points.

The Red Foxes are 2-0 in MAAC play. Marist is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Quinnipiac averages 78.8 points, 15.6 more per game than the 63.2 Marist gives up. Marist averages 73.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the 73.5 Quinnipiac allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Zimmerman is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Samson Reilly is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elijah Lewis is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Menard is averaging 12.3 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

