Marist plays Georgia Tech after Menard’s 27-point performance

Marist Red Foxes (7-2, 2-0 MAAC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-4)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes on Georgia Tech after Justin Menard scored 27 points in Marist’s 82-74 victory against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 6-1 in home games. Georgia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Sylla averaging 6.5.

The Red Foxes are 2-1 on the road. Marist is 2-2 against opponents over .500.

Georgia Tech makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Marist has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Marist averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Georgia Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Kam Craft is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Rhyjon Blackwell is averaging 13.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Elijah Lewis is averaging 12.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

