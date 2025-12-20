Marist hosts Stony Brook following Pratt’s 20-point showing

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-4) at Marist Red Foxes (7-3, 2-0 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-4) at Marist Red Foxes (7-3, 2-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays Marist after Erik Pratt scored 20 points in Stony Brook’s 71-55 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Red Foxes are 5-1 in home games. Marist is second in the MAAC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Daughtry averaging 4.2.

The Seawolves have gone 1-2 away from home. Stony Brook is seventh in the CAA with 13.6 assists per game led by Pratt averaging 3.1.

Marist makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Stony Brook has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Lewis is shooting 53.2% and averaging 13.0 points for the Red Foxes. Justin Menard is averaging 11.5 points.

Pratt is scoring 18.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Seawolves. Rob Brown III is averaging 10.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the past 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

