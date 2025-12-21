Marist hosts Stony Brook after Pratt’s 20-point performance

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-4) at Marist Red Foxes (7-3, 2-0 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-4) at Marist Red Foxes (7-3, 2-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Marist after Erik Pratt scored 20 points in Stony Brook’s 71-55 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Red Foxes are 5-1 in home games. Marist is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seawolves are 1-2 on the road. Stony Brook is third in the CAA allowing 67.4 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

Marist averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.8 per game Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Lewis is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Red Foxes. Rhyjon Blackwell is averaging 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 39.3%.

Pratt is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 18.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals. Rob Brown III is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

