Marist faces Manhattan, looks for 4th straight victory

Manhattan Jaspers (4-5, 1-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (5-2, 1-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist comes into a matchup against Manhattan as winners of three straight games.

The Red Foxes are 4-1 on their home court. Marist is the leader in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.3 points while holding opponents to 36.1% shooting.

The Jaspers are 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is eighth in the MAAC with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Fraser Roxburgh averaging 6.8.

Marist scores 71.7 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 85.1 Manhattan allows. Manhattan averages 22.9 more points per game (82.2) than Marist allows to opponents (59.3).

The Red Foxes and Jaspers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyjon Blackwell averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Elijah Lewis is shooting 51.9% and averaging 10.1 points.

Jaden Winston is averaging 15 points and 2.7 steals for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 14.8 points and 3.1 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

