Marist faces Binghamton after Piddock’s 26-point game

Marist Red Foxes (3-6) at Binghamton Bearcats (5-3)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits Binghamton after Jackie Piddock scored 26 points in Marist’s 79-76 win over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Bearcats have gone 3-1 at home. Binghamton ranks fourth in the America East in rebounding averaging 30.9 rebounds. Kendall Bennett paces the Bearcats with 7.3 boards.

The Red Foxes are 1-1 on the road. Marist is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

Binghamton scores 72.8 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 73.7 Marist allows. Marist averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Binghamton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Pucci is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bearcats. Bennett is averaging 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 63.3%.

Justine Henry is averaging 13.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.

