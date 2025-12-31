Live Radio
Marcus’ 20 lead Appalachian State over Old Dominion 81-73

The Associated Press

December 31, 2025, 5:29 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Michael Marcus Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds in Appalachian State’s 81-73 win over Old Dominion on Wednesday.

Jalen Tot scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 8 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Mountaineers (9-6, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Luke Wilson shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jordan Battle finished with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Monarchs (4-11, 1-2). Caelum Swanton-Rodger added 14 points for Old Dominion. Jared Turner also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

