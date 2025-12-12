Mann’s 23 help Queens down South Carolina State 102-78

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nasir Mann scored 23 points as Queens beat South Carolina State 102-78 on Friday. Mann had…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nasir Mann scored 23 points as Queens beat South Carolina State 102-78 on Friday.

Mann had six rebounds and six assists for the Royals (5-5). Carson Schwieger scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Yoav Berman shot 5 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding three steals.

Obie Bronston Jr. finished with 17 points for the Bulldogs (0-11). Chris Parker added 10 points and 20 rebounds for South Carolina State. Jayden Johnson finished with 10 points and 11 assists. The Bulldogs prolonged their losing streak to 11 straight.

