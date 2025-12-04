Mann scores 20 as Queens beats Gardner-Webb 107-74

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nasir Mann had 20 points in Queens’ 107-74 victory against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday night. Mann also…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nasir Mann had 20 points in Queens’ 107-74 victory against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday night.

Mann also contributed six rebounds for the Royals (4-5). Avantae Parker scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Chris Ashby had 14 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range).

Jacob Hogarth, Aaron Talbert and Spence Sims each scored 15 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-10).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

