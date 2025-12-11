Mann leads Queens against South Carolina State after 20-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-10) at Queens Royals (4-5) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-10) at Queens Royals (4-5)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts South Carolina State after Nasir Mann scored 20 points in Queens’ 107-74 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Royals have gone 4-0 in home games. Queens is fourth in the ASUN with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Maban Jabriel averaging 3.4.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-9 away from home. South Carolina State has a 0-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Queens is shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 49.1% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Queens allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mann is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers.

Obie Bronston Jr. is averaging 12.5 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Treadwell is averaging 8.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

