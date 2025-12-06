Manhattan visits Locklear and NJIT

Manhattan Jaspers (0-8) at NJIT Highlanders (7-3) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Manhattan after…

Manhattan Jaspers (0-8) at NJIT Highlanders (7-3)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Manhattan after Ava Locklear scored 24 points in NJIT’s 77-68 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Highlanders are 4-1 on their home court. NJIT is fourth in the America East scoring 66.7 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Jaspers are 0-4 in road games. Manhattan ranks seventh in the MAAC with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Agar Farres-Garcia averaging 6.4.

NJIT scores 66.7 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 70.4 Manhattan allows. Manhattan’s 32.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (38.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Kulyk averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Marissa Gingrich is shooting 50.5% and averaging 14.8 points.

Brianna Davis is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 13.4 points and 1.9 steals. Kristina Juric is averaging 6.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.