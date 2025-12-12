Manhattan visits Fordham on 3-game road skid

Manhattan Jaspers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Fordham Rams (7-4) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan will aim…

Manhattan Jaspers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Fordham Rams (7-4)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan will aim to end its three-game road losing streak when the Jaspers play Fordham.

The Rams have gone 5-2 at home. Fordham has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Jaspers are 0-5 on the road. Manhattan ranks fourth in the MAAC shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Fordham scores 75.8 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 84.6 Manhattan allows. Manhattan has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rikus Schulte is averaging 11.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Dejour Reaves is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Winston is shooting 48.0% and averaging 15.4 points for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 14.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

