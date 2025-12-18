Manhattan takes on Quinnipiac for conference matchup

Manhattan Jaspers (0-9) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-4) Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brianna Davis and Manhattan take…

Manhattan Jaspers (0-9) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-4)

Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brianna Davis and Manhattan take on Jackie Grisdale and Quinnipiac in MAAC action Friday.

The Bobcats are 1-3 in home games. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC scoring 65.2 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Jaspers are 0-5 on the road. Manhattan has a 0-7 record against opponents above .500.

Quinnipiac is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Quinnipiac allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grisdale averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc. Ella Ryan is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.4 points.

Davis is averaging 13.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Jaspers. Kristina Juric is averaging 6.8 points.

