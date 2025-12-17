Manhattan hosts Furman following Bowser’s 24-point outing

Furman Paladins (7-4) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes…

Furman Paladins (7-4) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on Manhattan after Cooper Bowser scored 24 points in Furman’s 105-57 victory against the Bob Jones Bruins.

The Jaspers are 2-1 on their home court. Manhattan has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Paladins are 1-1 in road games. Furman averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Manhattan is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Furman allows to opponents. Furman averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Manhattan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fraser Roxburgh is averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alex Wilkins is shooting 46.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Paladins. Bowser is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

