Manhattan hosts Fairfield following L’Amoreaux’s 23-point performance

Fairfield Stags (8-3, 2-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (0-10, 0-1 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (8-3, 2-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (0-10, 0-1 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits Manhattan after Kaety L’Amoreaux scored 23 points in Fairfield’s 84-65 win over the Merrimack Warriors.

The Jaspers are 0-3 on their home court. Manhattan gives up 71.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 22.0 points per game.

The Stags are 2-0 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Manhattan is shooting 32.3% from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield scores 7.5 more points per game (78.7) than Manhattan gives up (71.2).

The Jaspers and Stags square off Monday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brianna Davis is shooting 34.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Jaspers. Elisa Sole Sanchez is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers.

L’Amoreaux is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 20.4 points, six rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.8 steals. Meghan Andersen is shooting 43.7% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

