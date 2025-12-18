Manhattan hosts Bowser and Furman

Furman Paladins (7-4) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins…

Furman Paladins (7-4) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -8.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on Manhattan after Cooper Bowser scored 24 points in Furman’s 105-57 victory against the Bob Jones Bruins.

The Jaspers are 2-1 in home games. Manhattan is 1-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Paladins are 1-1 in road games. Furman averages 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Manhattan is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Furman allows to opponents. Furman has shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 47.0% shooting opponents of Manhattan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Winston is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 13.5 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 33.0% over the last 10 games.

Asa Thomas is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 12.6 points. Alex Wilkins is shooting 46.5% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.