Manhattan heads to Marist for conference matchup

Manhattan Jaspers (4-5, 1-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (5-2, 1-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jaden Winston and Manhattan take on Rhyjon Blackwell and Marist in MAAC play.

The Red Foxes are 4-1 in home games. Marist is third in college basketball allowing 59.3 points per game while holding opponents to 36.1% shooting.

The Jaspers are 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Marist’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Manhattan gives up. Manhattan has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points greater than the 36.1% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

The Red Foxes and Jaspers meet Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackwell is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 14.4 points. Elijah Lewis is shooting 51.9% and averaging 10.1 points.

Winston is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 14.8 points and 2.0 rebounds.

