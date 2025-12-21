Manhattan faces Presbyterian, looks to halt 3-game skid

Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-7) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-8, 1-1 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-7) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-8, 1-1 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan comes into the matchup against Presbyterian as losers of three straight games.

The Jaspers are 2-2 on their home court. Manhattan has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Blue Hose are 1-6 on the road. Presbyterian has a 2-6 record against teams above .500.

Manhattan averages 77.4 points, 10.1 more per game than the 67.3 Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 66.8 points per game, 16.8 fewer points than the 83.6 Manhattan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Winston is averaging 15 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jonah Pierce is averaging 13.7 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

