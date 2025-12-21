Manhattan earns 87-81 victory over Presbyterian

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Dinkins had 19 points in Manhattan’s 87-81 win over Presbyterian on Sunday. Dinkins went 7…

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Dinkins had 19 points in Manhattan’s 87-81 win over Presbyterian on Sunday.

Dinkins went 7 of 11 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Jaspers (5-8). Jaden Winston scored 17 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line and added eight assists and three steals. Terrance Jones had 13 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line. Anthony Isaac scored 12 points.

The Blue Hose (6-8) were led by Jaylen Peterson, who posted 22 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Jonah Pierce added 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Presbyterian. Carl Parrish finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

