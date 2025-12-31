Malith and SIU-Edwardsville host Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9, 0-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-5, 1-1 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9, 0-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-5, 1-1 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts Southern Indiana after Ring Malith scored 24 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 66-61 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Cougars have gone 3-2 at home. SIU-Edwardsville averages 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 0-2 in conference matchups. Southern Indiana allows 76.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.9 points per game.

SIU-Edwardsville scores 76.8 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 76.5 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malith is averaging 17.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Jordan Pickett is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ismail Habib is scoring 17.9 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Cardell Bailey is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

