Maki Johnson scores 29 to leead East Tennessee State over South Alabama 91-65

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Maki Johnson scored 29 points as East Tennessee State beat South Alabama 91-65 on Friday night.

Johnson shot 10 for 19, including 9 for 17 from beyond the arc for the Buccaneers (7-2). Blake Barkley scored 20 points and nine rebounds. Cam Morris III had 10 points.

Jayden Cooper led the Jaguars (8-2) with 19 points. Adam Olsen had 15 points and JJ Wheat scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

