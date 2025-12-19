Mair leads Duke against Belmont after 22-point showing

Duke Blue Devils (5-6, 1-0 ACC) at Belmont Bruins (5-6, 1-0 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duke Blue Devils (5-6, 1-0 ACC) at Belmont Bruins (5-6, 1-0 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke faces Belmont after Taina Mair scored 22 points in Duke’s 97-54 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Bruins are 3-2 on their home court. Belmont has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Devils have gone 2-1 away from home. Duke scores 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Belmont averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Duke allows. Duke averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Belmont allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tuti Jones is averaging 11.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.3 steals for the Bruins. Hilary Fuller is averaging 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games.

Toby Fournier is averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.