Maine visits Pennsylvania after Smith’s 24-point game

Maine Black Bears (3-5) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine faces Pennsylvania after Adrianna Smith scored 24 points in Maine’s 54-45 victory against the Boston University Terriers.

The Quakers are 2-1 in home games. Pennsylvania ranks third in the Ivy League in team defense, giving up 56.0 points while holding opponents to 36.3% shooting.

The Black Bears are 0-3 on the road. Maine is fourth in the America East with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Smith averaging 6.9.

Pennsylvania is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Maine allows to opponents. Maine has shot at a 37.8% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 36.3% shooting opponents of Pennsylvania have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Collins is scoring 11.0 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Quakers. Simone Sawyer is averaging 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.0%.

Smith is averaging 18.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Black Bears. Asta Blauenfeldt is averaging 13.1 points and 1.9 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.